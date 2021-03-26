'It's become too confusing': Seattle mayor says all adults should be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands of Washingtonians are one step closer to getting their COVID-19 vaccines. As the state’s eligibility requirements are updated, appointments at local sites fill-up with the increasing demand for doses.

Dr. Jeff Duchin with Public Health - Seattle & King County said the state’s tiered vaccine strategy is successfully minimizing inequities.

"I think Washington state is trying to be very intentional about equity in the vaccine roll-out," said Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Washington State Department of Health said it is expanding eligibility to anyone who qualifies under Phase 1B Tier 3 or Phase 1B Tier 4 beginning March 31st. This will include people the age of 16 and older who have at least two qualifying medical conditions. The state’s current plan is to open vaccines to all adults on May 1st.

Seattle’s Mayor Jenny Durkan said she applauds the county and state’s efforts in getting the most vulnerable and underserved communities their vaccinations. However, she also said she believes now is the time to open up vaccines for all adults.

Advertisement

"I think that it’s become too confusing and people are trying to figure out do they fit, do they not fit. There’s this whole thing are people jumping or cheating the line. Make every adult eligible. Our job as a government is to make sure that we prioritize those people most at risk of the disease," said Durkan.

Duchin said he worries the idea of a "free for all" could lead to disparities like other states are experiencing.

"I think increasing the eligibility to all adults would not only further exacerbate the discrepancy between supply and demand, but I think it would make, potentially, exacerbate inequity in vaccine distribution because we know that people who have more resources and who are more savvy about seeking vaccines are able to acquire it more readily," said Duchin.

In Seattle, the Lumen Field Event Center will host a vaccine distribution site for about 3,800 people, Saturday. Representatives said all reservations filled within 24 hours. They explained Lumen Field is equipped to administer 22,000 vaccines per event, but can only do about 4,000 because supply is so low. Other local vaccination sites are reported to have similar experiences.

Until there is more availability, Duchin suggested everyone to trust the process.

"We are trying to be intentional about rolling out vaccines in a way that allows those who are at high test risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death to have access earlier. And those at lower risk to be subsequently prioritized," said Duchin.

The state health department said its goal for the week of March 28 to administer more than 408,000 doses.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram