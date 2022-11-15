Ingraham High School shooting victim identified, suspects face judge

The two teenagers accused in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Ingraham High school student last week faced a judge for the very first time on Tuesday.

The victim’s family shared impact statements and were read into the court’s record, identifying the shooting victim as 17-year-old Ebenezer Haily.

Their statements described Haily as being fun-loving, warm and that he enjoyed being with friends. They also asked the court to provide his family justice.

Both suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting at Ingraham High School last week. Seattle Police say it all started as a fight in a bathroom over a handgun in a student’s backpack.

The shooting victim’s family shared their grief online in a GoFundMe account, asking for assistance during their crisis.

The 14-year-old suspected shooter, Treyvaun French, was charged officially Tuesday with first-degree firearms violations and premeditated murder, which is why FOX 13 News has identified him by name.

In the courtroom, French’s family sat quietly through to the hearing. Tuesday may have been the first time many saw the boy since last week’s arrest.

A victim advocate from the Seattle Police department read aloud victim impact statements in court, as the judge weighed whether to release both suspects on bond.

"I don’t feel safe for myself or my family, I am grieving for my family," said advocate Cindy Sandiho-Chang. "We need justice for my nephew, Ebenezer Haily."

The judge ordered French held until his next hearing.

The parents for the 15-year-old boy allegedly arrested in possession of the murder weapon last week were also in court for his arraignment. They also declined interviews with FOX 13 News.

Judge Averil Rothrock clarified that the 15-year-old student is not considered as an accomplice to the murder of which French is accused.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Seattle students walk out in response to shooting at Ingraham HS; demand safety changes

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

"[He] is not charged with committing or planning in advance the violence that is alleged to have been committed," Rothrock stressed. "I am not holding him as an accomplice; the state has not charged him as an accomplice."

Prosecutors officially asked the court to officially consider their request to try French as an adult due to his charges. That process will likely take weeks and a decision was not finalized Tuesday.

Both of the suspects were denied bond, citing concerns for public safety.