'I could have lost my daughter': 10-year-old shot inside her Tacoma home

A 10-year-old girl is recovering after someone shot her, while she laid in the bed in her room this past weekend.

Tacoma police responded to a shooting at a home on South 92nd Street early Saturday morning.

Inside the home, Julie Palesoo and her daughter, 10-year-old Sarai, talked about weekend plans, whole in the little girl’s room.

Around 12:40 a.m., Palesoo says she started hearing gunshots.

"I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do. I didn't know. I thought it was the end of the world. I thought we were in a war zone," said Julia Palesoo.

Palesoo says she and her daughter jumped on the ground and started crawling, but her daughter was shot.

"She noticed her leg was hit. She's like, "Mommy, my leg, I think I’m hit," said Palesoo.

The little girl is out of the hospital now, but the shooting is having a lasting impact on the family.

"She doesn’t want to come home. She does not. She refused to come home. We went there today; she’s too scared, you know," said Palesoo.

Several years ago, Palesoo lost a daughter to a battle with cancer. Now, she is reminded every day how close she was to losing another child when she sees the dozens of bullet holes in her home.

"To come back from the hospital and find out it was 40 bullets. You know. That's not no message or nothing. That's one of those shoot to kill, but who, why," she said.

Palesoo tells FOX 13 News she has no idea why someone shot at her home. She hopes sharing her story will bring her family answers.

Tacoma police say they are investigating the shooting.

They did not release any suspect information, or information regarding a motive.

This shooting comes less than two weeks after a 14-year-old girl died in a broad daylight shooting in Tacoma.