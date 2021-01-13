Hundreds without power in Lacey all day due to wind damage

Power outages and road closures impacted hundreds throughout the day Wednesday in Lacey.

Late into the day, crews finally re-opened College Street in Lacey. The road had been closed for hours due to down tree branches, tangled with power lines.

However, late into the night hundreds still went without power.

"Woke up to chaos," said Francesca Fonseca.

Fonseca lives off of College Street and said her home had been without power all day. Due to the loss of power throughout the area, she says she did not go into work.

However, she spent the day working in a different way, preparing to deal with the impacts of the power outage.

"We’re preparing for the worst," she said. "We know we have our resources set up for the next few days, but we don’t know beyond that," Fonseca added.

Fonseca had to get creative using a camping stove to heat up water to cook noodles for dinner with her family. She says she hopes the outage doesn’t last much longer, but she’s making the best of it.

"We’re thankful we have each other," she said.

At 7:45 p.m., more than 600 customers still did not have power along College Street according to PSE’s outage maps. There was no estimated restoration time posted on the site.