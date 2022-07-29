'In plain sight every single day:' Feds crackdown on human trafficking in King County

Homeland Security Investigations are working to crack down on human trafficking in King County, not just by making arrests, but also by making connections.

In King County alone, it is estimated that 500 to 700 children are forced into sex work every year.

Victims can be as young as nine years old.

On average, investigators with Homeland Security Investigations say 300 people buy sex along Aurora Avenue in King County every day.

"Unfortunately, I think our community is getting desensitized to it. And that’s concerning. We should never be desensitized to the fact that our population, our community members are being trafficked right in front of us," said Special Agent Jayme McFarland with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Seattle.

McFarland and a team are walking along problem spots in King County, like Aurora Avenue, handing out bags to women who may be victims of trafficking.

Inside the bags are daily essentials like lotion and mouth wash, but the bags also include resources and contact information to help victims escape.

For more information and resources on Human Trafficking click here.

Anyone who is in need can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.

