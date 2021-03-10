How you can get your stimulus money if you never received a check or payment

If you have not received a previous stimulus payment, you can still get those dollars into your pocket through your tax return.

While most Americans wait to hear when they will receive $1,400 from a new stimulus package, some are still waiting for one of the first two checks.

"it was crushing; it was devastating. Everyone around was getting their money," said Zach Hudson.

Hudson said he got his first payment with no issue but still has not received a second stimulus check.

He’s reached out to the IRS; he said he’s sat on hold for hours, but still has gotten no information.

Q13 News reached out to experts to get answers for you.

"The recovery rebate credit is available to people who have not received stimulus payments who qualify for them," said Isaiah Gresham.

Gresham is a tax expert and president of Gresham Financial and said this year he's asking clients directly if they received their stimulus payments because those dollars are there for you if you know how to get them.

"Once we have that information when we’re filing their tax return, there is an opportunity for us to claim that credit for them, if they have not received the stimulus but they qualify," He said.

Gresham said you should be prompted with a similar question if you file your taxes online.

However, if you do not feel comfortable filing your taxes, he suggests going to a professional.

The United Way of King County is offering free tax assistance this year. For more information, visit their website here. For more information on the recovery rebate credit click here.