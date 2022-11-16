'He lit up many of my dark days:' Loved ones remember WA student killed in U. of Idaho quadruple homicide

Friends, family and loved ones gathered to light candles, lay flowers, fly balloons to share memories of Ethan Chapin, the 20-year-old who was among four University of Idaho students found murdered in a home over the weekend.

The students were found dead in an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday, and officials said they likely were killed several hours earlier. Police said the students had been attacked with a knife or other "edged weapon," but did not elaborate.

Tyler Amaya, Chapin's former coach, says he has fond memories of the 20-year-old.

They met when he was just a boy, he watched him grow into the young man he was before this tragedy.

"He lit up many of my dark days, days when maybe things weren’t rolling for me, Ethan comes in the gym and all of a sudden everything is meaningful again," Amaya said.

A sentiment echoed in the very close and tight-knit community immensely devastated by their loss, to share their feelings.

University of Idaho President, Scott Green, broke down sharing how Chapin’s loss, along with his girlfriend 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, 21-year-old Madison Mogen and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, have impacted their families, friends, students, faculty and officers.

"To us, this crime and the loss of these young lives is simply beyond comprehension," Green said. "We just want justice for these victims."

A memorial is now growing outside the campus in the student's honor.

There are more questions than answers as officials try to narrow down a timeline to continuing their investigation.

Police are combing through surveillance videos and social media, yet there are still no leads or possible suspects as loved ones brace themselves to lay their students to rest.

Vigils for the students have been held in Coeur D'Alene and Boise, Idaho.

The university says their campus vigil will take place Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving holiday. A time will be set at a later date.

A memorial for Chapin is planned for Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. at McIntyre Hall (2501 E College Way) in Mount Vernon.

Attendees are encouraged to wear blue, as it was his favorite color.

His family is asking you to share your stories of Ethan and sign his guest register here.

The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Wednesday, prompting many students to leave the campus early for Thanksgiving break.