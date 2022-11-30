Idaho murder victims' families should not hire private investigators yet, former detective says
Hiring a private investigator at this point in the Idaho murder case could hinder progress, says a former detective and current private investigator.
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father reveals he does ‘not feel confident’ in the police investigation
"I do not feel confident," said Steve Goncalves, the father of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves "And that's why I push the envelope and say a little bit more. I hate to be that guy, but, you know…everybody has a job and a role to play and this is my role as the parent."
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho attorney general and lieutenant governor who has been inside the house where four University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13 says the suspect likely entered the house through a back door.
Idaho murders: Students 'fearful' as quadruple homicide remains unsolved with no suspect
Students at the University of Idaho say that they are still on edge while a police don't have a suspect in custody after four people were killed in the tightly-knit college town.
EXPLAINER: Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online.
Idaho college murders: Sixth person listed on lease of home where 4 students were killed
The sixth person was not present at the time of the quadruple homicide, Idaho police believe
'We're going to solve this': Moscow police chief dismisses quadruple murders turning to cold case
Moscow's police chief said his department will work on the case 'until we solve it,' more than two weeks after the University of Idaho students were murdered
Police clear up 'miscommunication' on whether Idaho students were 'targeted' in brutal killings
Law enforcement officials investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have issued multiple statements in the span of 24 hours to clear up miscommunication on whether the victims were "targeted."
Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack
The father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students murdered in a home near campus on Nov. 13, told Fox News on Thursday that he has an "inkling" about the victims' behavior.
Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
Retired FBI profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole said there's a 50% chance the killer could attend the victims' funerals because of the brazenness of the attack
VIDEO: Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future.
Idaho murders: Victims' sororities on probation for 'health and safety' violations
The two sororities to which three of the slain University of Idaho students belonged are on disciplinary probation, according to community accountability records.
Idaho police say first crime lab results received after student murders
More than two weeks after four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered at an off-campus residence, investigators say they have begun receiving results from forensic testing at a crime lab.
Sister of slain Idaho student posts moving tribute two weeks after brutal murders
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' sister posted a touching tribute to her sibling Monday more than two weeks after the quadruple homicide near campus that has left the victims' families shattered and the small college town deeply shaken.
Idaho college murders: Slain student's father says she had stalker
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves told her father she had a stalker, but police have not been able to identify the person, according to a new report.
Idaho murders: Sigma Chi creates scholarship in honor of slain student Ethan Chapin
Sigma Chi announced a scholarship on Tuesday to honor Ethan Chapin, a member of the fraternity who was tragically murdered along with three other University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.
Why experts think sexually frustrated suspect could be behind horrific Idaho student slayings
Forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie said that the brutal nature of the murders, combined with the appearance of the victims as popular students on campus, leads him to believe that law enforcement should take a close look at the suspect potentially being an "incel."
Father of slain University of Idaho student sheds new light on 911 call for 'unconscious person'
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves said in an interview Tuesday that the initial 911 call may have come in as an unconscious person report because his daughter wasn’t answering her phone.
Idaho murders: Eerie scene left behind after cars towed from scene of student slayings
Five cars were towed from the scene of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.