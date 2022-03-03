Alejandra Guzman
Alejandra Guzman joined the FOX 13 News team as a reporter in January 2022.
Alejandra comes to the Emerald City from San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Mexico but was raised in El Paso, Texas, her hometown.
Her love for journalism started in high school when she began volunteering at local non-profits as part of the outreach service instilled through pageantry and modeling.
Now, her mission is to help serve her community, keep you informed and hold the powerful accountable and get you the answers you want to know.
Alejandra knows no barriers, since the start of her career she has worked for local Univision, Telemundo, Fox and NBC affiliates where she has anchored, reported and produced.
Her career kicked off in Laredo, Texas covering immigration and Presidential Border Tours as a ‘one-woman-band’.
Her passion for storytelling took her to Midland/Odessa, West Texas, where she solo-anchored a two-hour morning show.
As a bilingual journalist, Alejandra has traveled along the U.S. - Mexico border where she took a deep dive looking into and covering the ongoing Border Crisis.
This is Alejandra’s first time leaving the Texas heat, when she’s not on-air, she’s exploring the city with her Corgi Zoe, reading a book, or escaping on a weekend getaway.
The latest from Alejandra Guzman
'There is still a lot of work to do:' Business owners react to Seattle's crime crackdown plan
The issue of violence in Seattle is not new, but the last month has been especially violent and mom-and-pop shops are the ones that have been hit the hardest by the rise in crime.
Officials worry over rising homeless encampment fires in Seattle
Officials say fires are breaking out in homeless encampments around Seattle, and they are becoming more numerous.
Russians stand with Ukraine as tensions continue to grow between countries
Across the country, people with connections to both Russia and Ukraine came together in a show of solidarity today.
Family of killed tow truck operator calling for stricter 'move over, slow down laws'
The family of a tow truck driver hit and killed earlier this week while on the job is calling on lawmakers to try and make roads safer for first responders.
First affordable home community being built in Pierce County
The housing market has been tough to navigate, especially with the soaring prices and lack of inventory.
'Even as a joke, it's not funny'; Lynnwood bar in hot water over viral post
A Lynnwood bar is under fire after a viral post. Vessel Taphouse’s social media called for proof of positive COVID-19 test to give customers a discount.