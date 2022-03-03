Alejandra Guzman joined the FOX 13 News team as a reporter in January 2022.

Alejandra comes to the Emerald City from San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Mexico but was raised in El Paso, Texas, her hometown.

Her love for journalism started in high school when she began volunteering at local non-profits as part of the outreach service instilled through pageantry and modeling.

Now, her mission is to help serve her community, keep you informed and hold the powerful accountable and get you the answers you want to know.

Alejandra knows no barriers, since the start of her career she has worked for local Univision, Telemundo, Fox and NBC affiliates where she has anchored, reported and produced.

Her career kicked off in Laredo, Texas covering immigration and Presidential Border Tours as a ‘one-woman-band’.

Her passion for storytelling took her to Midland/Odessa, West Texas, where she solo-anchored a two-hour morning show.

As a bilingual journalist, Alejandra has traveled along the U.S. - Mexico border where she took a deep dive looking into and covering the ongoing Border Crisis.

This is Alejandra’s first time leaving the Texas heat, when she’s not on-air, she’s exploring the city with her Corgi Zoe, reading a book, or escaping on a weekend getaway.