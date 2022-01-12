Good Samaritan shares story about helping save infant after deadly Fall City crash

Investigators say a 35-year-old Carnation man drove his car into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City early Sunday morning. Inside the vehicle were his wife and two small children.

The driver and an 8-month-old survived, however, his wife and 6-year-old child did not.

Around the same time of the incident, Lilly Lord says she was driving along Highway 202. Lord says the roads were slick, and she watched a car in front of her crash.

"I got out of the car to go help the people," she told FOX 13.

Unknown to Lord, she had just pulled up to the area where the other crash happened. She says while she was helping, a man coming from the direction of Fall City along Highway 202, who was soaking wet, ran up to her and handed her a baby.

"My first reaction was just like, ‘she’s wet and cold.’ And I could hear her gurgling like she had water in her lungs. So, I did what I had to do, and I was patting her trying to get her to spit the water out of her," said Lord.

Lord works in childcare and is trained in CPR. She says she was able to get the water out, and the baby breathing again.

She says she sat in the back of one of the responding officer’s cars with the baby, while she warmed and dried the infant.

However, she says she felt like she should be doing more.

"Watching a desperate father beg and plead for you to jump and help him is heartbreaking to witness," said Lord.

She says eventually another family member arrived on scene and took the baby.

It’s a tragic story, and one Lord says has stayed in her mind since the incident. However, she believes she was on that road, at that time, for a reason.

"It was a day I was able to give a baby a life ahead of her. So, that’s what I like to focus on in that situation," she said.

On Tuesday, the body of the 6-year-old boy was recovered by King County dive teams. His mother is still missing and presumed dead.

The driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.



