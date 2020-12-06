Friends hold vigil for two women hit by a car showing off at a car meet in Auburn

Saturday, family and friends held a candle light vigil for two young women involved in a serious car incident.

On Black Friday, a car, showing off at a car meet, slammed into Kelly Acosta and Kenna Heustis.

The two young women were rushed to the hospital, and more than a week later officials say both are still in critical condition.

“I’m mad that we have to do this tonight. We shouldn’t be here. They should be at home spending the holidays with their families,” said Jasmen Davis.

Davis organized a vigil on Saturday to honor Acosta and Heustis.

While Acosta is still in critical condtion officially, her family says she has passed away and they are keeping her on life-support so her organs can be donated.

Erik Heustis says his daughter will have permanent brain damage.

“I can’t get those images out of my head. I don’t think I ever will,”said Haleigh Starnes.

Starnes was also hit by the car. She was taken to the hospital, but has been released.

She and dozens of other friends and family gathered to honor the lives of these two young woman.

“Life is short and that don’t take it for granted,” said Davis. “You never know what the last words you’re going to say to somebody is,” she added.

Police say the driver of the car and the owner of the car, involved in the incident, were arrested.

There is a GoFundMe for the Acosta and Heustis families to help pay for medical costs.