FBI offering $10K for information on laser sightings near Sea-Tac

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATAC, Wash. - The FBI’s Seattle Field Office is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for pointing lasers at airplanes near Sea-Tac International Airport

The FBI announced on Monday that it has been working with multiple local and federal agencies in an attempt to identify and locate the person responsible. 

Since the start of the year dozens of flight crews have reported seeing lasers near the airport. 

The Federal Aviation Administration said crews reported "being illuminated" by a green laser. 

According to the FBI, there have been more than 100 separate incidents involving lasers reported by flight crews near Sea-Tac as of March 9. 

Lasers have been reported in SeaTac, South Park, Highland Park, White Center, Burien, Normandy Park and Des Moines neighborhoods. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible or information on the laser strikes is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI 1-800-225-5324.

The FAA said people who shine lasers at an aircraft can face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. 

In 2021, the FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes. 

