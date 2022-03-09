4 flight crews report laser sightings near SEA

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after more flight crews reported lasers near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this week.

Officials said that on Monday night between 8:21-10:52 p.m., crews from four flights reported "being illuminated" by a green laser.

The flights were:

Alaska Airlines Flight 64, a Boeing 737, approximately four miles from the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1406, a Boeing 737, approximately four miles from the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 754, a Boeing 737, approximately four miles from the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1480, a Boeing 737, approximately four miles from the airport.

The FAA is working with local law enforcement and are continuing their investigation.

So far in 2022, 44 flight crews have reported laser sightings near Sea-Tac.

People who shine lasers at an aircraft can face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

In 2021, the FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes.

