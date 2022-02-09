FAA: Nearly 2 dozen planes hit with lasers near SEA this week

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after crews from nearly two dozen flights reported getting hit with a laser near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this week.

This comes after four flights reported being struck by a green laser near SEA on Jan. 28.

FOX 13 News reached out to the FAA about the most recent strikes.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, crews from 11 flights reported being "illuminated" by a laser near the airport between 8-10:30 p.m.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1135, a Boeing 737, three miles from the airport.

Horizon Flight 2598, a De Havilland DH8D, three miles from the airport.

jetBlue Airlines Flight 263, an Airbus A321, three miles from the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 76, a Boeing 737, one mile from the airport.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1290, a Boeing 737, two miles from the airport.

Horizon Flight 2567, a De Havilland DH8D, three miles from the airport.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1192, a Boeing 737, three miles from the airport.

Alaska Airlines 712, a Boeing 737, three miles from the airport.

Aeromexico Flight 494, a Boeing 737, three miles from the airport.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2471, a Boeing 737, three miles from the airport.

American Airlines Flight 2009, an Airbus A321, three miles from the airport.

On Monday, Feb. 8, 11 flight crews reported being hit by a laser near SEA between 8-9 p.m.

Alaska Airlines Flight 754, a Boeing 739, five miles southeast of the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 746, a Boeing 739, eight miles northwest of the airport.

Alaska Air Flight 1107, a Boeing 738, five miles northwest of the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 3, a Boeing 738, one mile north of the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 688, an Airbus A320, five miles northwest of the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 113, a Boeing 739, southeast of the airport.

Southwest Airlines Flight 724, a Boeing 738, five miles northwest of the airport.

Horizon Flight 2570, an Embraer 175L, five miles northwest of the airport.

Horizon Airlines Flight 2125, De Havilland DH8D, five miles southeast of the airport.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1712, a Boeing 178, four miles north of the airport.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1334, a Boeing 738, five miles southeast of the airport.

All planes landed without incident, officials said.

No injuries have been reported and local authorities have been notified.

The FAA said people who shine lasers at an aircraft can face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

In 2021, the FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes.

