Family says community activist died protecting nephew in Capitol Hill shooting

More than a hundred people poured into Broadway and Pine on Sunday afternoon to remember the life and legacy of a young community activist shot and killed in Capitol Hill.

Family and friends confirm that Elijah Lewis was killed in Saturday's shooting near Broadway and Pine.

Lewis was shot along with his 9-year-old nephew who was with him in a car at the time of the shooting.

"[Lewis] was taking his nephew to a monster truck rally for his birthday," said Trae Holiday, a friend of Lewis.

Police say Lewis' nephew was struck but survived. His family says he is out of the hospital and is recovering at home.

"[Lewis] shielded his body in front of the bullets," said Mario Dunham, Lewis' older brother. "Had he not done that, my nephew would have got shot more."

At 23 years old, Lewis was known as rising star and community leader for his activism and involvement in the Central District and Rainier Valley.

His family says they don't want Lewis to be known as a statistic but as a hero and they say people can honor him by paying it forward as Lewis did.

"Understand that more than anything, he fought for the rights of people that couldn't fight. He was a voice for the voiceless and he was a hero for the people that couldn't speak up for themselves," said Dunham "[Lewis] has been like that since he was 18 and in 5 years he's changed a lot of peoples' mentalities in what a young black man in Seattle can be."

His life, not only remembered by those impacted by him, but also by elected leaders such as Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell who released this statement:

A verified GoFundMe has been set up to help with Lewis' burial and family expenses and a community meeting is planned at the Liberty Bank building on Monday between 4-8pm.