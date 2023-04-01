9-year-old boy shot, 23-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries in Seattle shooting

A shooting in broad daylight in the Capitol Hill neighborhood has left a 9-year-old boy injured, and landed a 23-year-old man in Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz was among the first-responders at the scene near Harvard Avenue and East Pike Street on Saturday afternoon. He told FOX 13 that it was a "horrific scene" due to the age of the younger victim – noting that child is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the pair were shot while they were inside a car near the intersection – a second location was also covered with police tape a short distance away at Broadway and East Pike.

"To have a scene like this where a 9-year-old boy is shot, it’s just horrible," said Diaz.

A person of interest is already in custody, Diaz stopped short of calling them a suspect while stating he didn’t believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unclear at this time. Though, Diaz told reporters at the scene of the shooting that gun violence is trending down – but that it’s not where the department wants to see it.

"We really have to figure out a way to get people to turn in their guns and not pull a gun out on a scene," said Diaz.

The comments were made hours after a gun buyback program held by King County wrapped up in Burien roughly 20 minutes to the south of the shooting scene.

Initial information indicate that 287 guns were turned in – with the King County Sheriff’s Office handing out $36 thousand in gift cards to take guns off the streets of the county.

As for the shooting in Seattle, Diaz said more information would be coming out in the hours ahead.