Nia Wong
Nia Wong joined the FOX 13 team as a weekend evening anchor and reporter in August 2022.
She crossed the Cascades from Spokane, WA where she spent three years as an evening anchor and investigative reporter for KXLY-TV.
While in the Lilac City, her reports were recognized with a regional Murrow Award and Society of Professional Journalists - Northwest Excellence in Journalism award.
Nia's journalism journey started by hanging out in concert pits photographing indie/rock bands and her broadcasting career has taken her through every state on the West Coast.
Nia is a proud alum of U.C. Irvine (Go Anteaters!) and she is currently the secretary for the Asian American Journalists Association's Seattle chapter.
When she's off the air, Nia enjoys playing ukulele, practicing yoga, road tripping and snuggling with her cat Pascal.
The latest from Nia Wong
