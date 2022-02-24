Family of man shot dead begs public for answers as Kent police release 2021 homicide numbers

A community in south King County saw a spike in the number of homicides for the year 2021, and the family of one of the murdered victims is calling for justice.

The Kent Police Department announced the latest numbers to city council during public safety report earlier in February. There were 14 homicides in the year 2021 in Kent, up from eight in 2020 and four in 2019.

Chief Rafael Padilla said investigators need more leads from the public on two unsolved murders from 2021.

Donte Green was one of those people killed. He was shot multiple times at the Luxe Hookah Lounge on May 16 last year, one week after his 29th birthday.

Though it has been nine months, his mother, Nukisha Jackson, said the heartache of losing her first-born child is still fresh.

"My baby’s gone. I can’t tell you the pain I feel. I go numb, I go angry," sobbed Jackson. "He’s a person that is not here anymore and I just want justice for his name."

Green’s case remains unsolved. His family wants to know why.

"How would you feel if it was yours, if it was yours, if it was yours?" said Jackson as tears fell down her face.

Green was shot multiple times in front of a crowd at the hookah lounge. However, Chief Padilla said detectives have not received enough tips to track down the shooter. Earlier in February, the police department released pictures of five possible witnesses to Green’s death, hoping someone would want to help the investigation and start talking.

"If you know something, say something," said Green’s younger brother Deshawn.

"You don’t have to come forward as you, but if you know something please, please, please give us the justice that we need. I’m begging you. We’re just looking for closure," said Green’s aunt, Teela Jackson.

The second unsolved murder from last year happened on June 20 near Central Avenue Pub. 28-year-old Antwon Nelson was shot in the head that day.

Detectives said they need more tips in Green’s and Nelson’s cases. Investigators are reminding people they can remain anonymous when giving information. Those who may have seen or heard something in either case are asked to call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to kpdtipline@kentwa.gov.

