Kent Police looking to identify witnesses of 2021 homicide

Kent police are asking for the public's help in identifying five men who are believed to have been a witness to a 2021 homicide at a hookah lounge.

On May 16, police say 29-year-old Donte Green was shot and killed at the Luxe Hookah Lounge on Washington Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. that day. Green was shot multiple times and a second victim, who appeared to be intervening, was also shot in the arm, according to police.

Bystanders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses, that were both inside and outside the lounge, fled before Kent PD arrived. Police say these witnesses have information crucial to solving Green's murder.

If anyone recognizes the individuals below, or has video or pictures from the lounge or parking lot before the shooting, contact Kent PD tip line at 253-586-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police say these men may have been a witness to a 2021 homicide at Luxe Hookah Lounge in Kent.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram