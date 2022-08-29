Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife



On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett.

Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"

Sok leaves behind a husband, a young son, and a sister.

"I lost my wife, the love of my life," Mak told the crowd as people wiped away tears. "My best friend. My everything. My son doesn’t have a Mom anymore.

Sok was shot and killed inside her home on the 19th of August. According to investigators, three masked men forced their way into the Sok family home, and shot Irah. Her husband was injured in the attack, all while the couple’s son was inside the home.

The motive behind the murder is unclear, but her death has struck a chord with a community that had grown to love her.

She had started a second career as a photographer that eventually became a dream job: what started as a garage studio became a full-fledge studio space in Mill Creek just seven months ago.

Her sister, while at Sunday night’s vigil, noted: she chased her dreams, while encouraging others to do the same.

Her friends, Sarah Mitchell and Kelly Burns, organized the event in hopes of showcasing the love she had spread in the community while drawing attention to the crime.

Investigators with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office have put out a call for any home surveillance video shot on the day of the murder between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Mitchell and Burns are also pleading for people with information to come forward. They printed flyers and handed them out to everyone in attendance Sunday night.

"Someone decided to break into their home and take someone’s life," said Burns. "It will not be mishandled. We will not forget and we will continue to hit the pavement with these flyers."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's tip line at 425-338-3845 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by submitting it on the P3 Tips app.