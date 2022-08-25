'Somebody knows something:' Loved ones seek justice for Everett mother murdered in home invasion

Community members and friends are still reeling after a wife and mother was shot and killed inside her Everett home last week during a break-in.

Police say on Aug. 19, three masked men burst into 36-year-old Irah Sok's home, shooting and killing her, and injuring her husband. Their son was also present.

The crime has rocked the community and now, those who knew and loved Sok, are remembering her.

"She really spoils her mom and her little boy," said Sok’s, cousin Aileen Lapuz. "She’s a good wife."

Lapuz said her family is devastated and bewildered as to why anyone would take the life of a woman so full of promise.

"Irah was taken from us in the most tragic and horrific way," she said. "It will be very comforting if we find justice. It takes a village to solve this crime and I am really hoping for everyone’s cooperation and assistance."

"Somebody knows something," said fellow small business owner Kelly. "These are three men that got together and did something horrible."

Sok was a respected photographer specializing in images of babies and soon-to-be mothers. Her former clients and fellow small business owners told FOX 13 News that their community has been upended by the violence.

They are inviting neighbors to a candlelight vigil this Sunday at 8 p.m. in front of Irah’s photography studio (1700 132nd St SE Suite G, Mill Creek) to grieve together and honor the loss of a woman ripped away from the community who needs her.

"We have lost a wonderful person who brought so much joy to so many," said former client Sarah. "We cannot let this go cold."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's tip line at 425-338-3845 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by submitting it on the P3 Tips app.