Woman shot, killed during home invasion near Everett

Deputies are investigating a deadly home invasion Friday morning near Everett.

Investigators said deputies responded to a report of a home invasion in the 2600 block of 96th Street Southeast in unincorporated Everett at about 3 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman, with a gunshot wound, dead at the scene.

According to investigators, three suspects entered the home and shot the woman, who was on the second floor of the home.

The woman’s husband argued with the suspects and ran out of the home to get help, deputies said.

Investigators have limited suspect information but told FOX 13’s Dan Griffin that one of the suspects had a mask on and one had his face painted. The suspects ran from the home and deputies said a car may have been involved. The suspects have not been located.

Deputies have been searching the neighborhood for any surveillance video and notifying neighbors.

According to investigators, there have been three home invasions in the area this year. It’s unknown if this incident was targeted or random.

The investigation remains ongoing.



