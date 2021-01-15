Dozens wait all night to get COVID-19 vaccine in Sequim

People started lining up about 12 hours early for the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-up site in Sequim.

Saturday is the second date for the Jamestown Family Health Clinic drive up vaccine site.

The clinic is offering COVID-19 vaccines to folks who live near the area and are over 70-years-old.

They are able to distribute vaccines to folks outside of the first tier because these vaccines are from the S’Kallam Tribe. The tribe can set their own guidelines when it comes to vaccine distribution.

Officials with the Jamestown Family Health Clinic say the demand for vaccines was not as high as expected for folks who fall under the first tier of vaccine distribution, specifically people who work in health care. So, they made the decision to expand who can receive the shot. Now, there is a demand so high, they are having to turn some folks away.

"Looked at the line and decided not to try," said Bill Woods.

Advertisement

Woods says on Thursday, the first drive-up vaccine day, he and his wife considered getting the shot, until they saw how many people already were waiting in line.

"It was backed up way up the road," he said.

On Friday, he drove to the location early to ask law enforcement when folks could start lining up.

Police said folks could start lining up at 9 p.m.

"I don’t know if I’d want to spend the whole night in my car," said Woods.

It’s something other folks have already done. One person who got vaccinated earlier this week says they arrived at 7:30 p.m. the night before.

However, some say they have no plans to wait in their car for any amount of time.

"A drive-in shot is not my idea of a good time," said Cheryl Smoker.

Smoker says she plans on getting the vaccine, but just will wait until she can get it at a clinic.

Officials with the Jamestown Family Health Clinic say if you can wait a few more days, they are confident the current surge of folks looking to get the vaccine will be much less in about two weeks.

For more information on the vaccine and dates and times to get it click here.