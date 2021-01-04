DNR warns of increased landslide risk over the next few days

The ground all over Puget Sound is saturated from the amount of rainfall our area has seen over the past few days. Washington's Department of Natural Resources is warning people to be on the lookout for the potential for landslides.

On Monday, Washington State Patrol troopers noted a landslide east of Leavenworth on SR-2 near milepost 102. The mudslide partially blocked the eastbound lane, according to WSP. Crews were able to clear the roadway Monday afternoon.

Another landslide in Shoreline spilled onto train tracks. According to BNSF, passenger service between Everett and King Street station will be impacted at least until Wednesday. This is the "rainy" season in the Pacific Northwest, and state officials need people to be on the lookout because the ground is unstable.

"We've had quite a bit of rain over the last few days, and we have more forecast so all the water adds weight to the soil," said Kate Mickelson, Landslide Hazards Program Manager for the Washington state Department of Natural Resources.

Related: Flooding in East King County closes roads following relentless rain

People don't need to panic, but just be aware of their surroundings, said Mickelson.

Advertisement

"The areas that are particularly known for landslides are the steep slopes like the Puget Sound bluffs. Any road cuts, so people need to be aware of when they're driving and the river valleys," she said.

There are several warning signs that people living in Puget Sound need to be aware of during this rainy period.

"New or developing cracks on the ground, sagging utility lines, leaning telephone poles or trees on a hillside. They should look out for any broken water, sewer or utility lines," said Mickelson.

And if you're a homeowner, look for any cracks on your home's foundation, driveway, or any uneven door frames or windows.

"I think people should be on additional alert that this added rain could put added stress on the hillsides, so just be aware that there is a potential danger out there," said Mickelson.

So far, DNR has four landslides that have been reported, but as this rain continues, they do expect more in the coming days.