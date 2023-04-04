DNR offers safety plan as wildfire risks increase for western Washington

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is introducing a new safety plan to several Western Washington counties in preparation for wildfire season.

Last fall, the Bolt Creek Fire burned more than 14,000 acres along Highway 2. Officials with DNR said it was a wake-up call that wildfires are now more of a risk for people living west of the Cascades.

"Western Washington, 30 to 35% of our fires are now west of the Cascades," said Hilary Franz, the Commissioner of Public Lands.

According to DNR, in 2021, 585 acres burned in western Washington due to wildfires.

In 2022, the number skyrocketed to 17,930 acres burned due to wildfires in western Washington.

That is why DNR is introducing its Wildfire Ready Neighbors program to Mason, Thurston and Pierce Counties.

"Wildfire Ready Neighbors is a program that helps homeowners in wildfire risk areas help get their homes prepared," said Franz. "We will send one of our people out to do that home inspection that will help walk around your home and tell you what steps you can take, simple steps."

Those steps include identifying plants and leaves on your property that may burn easily in a wildfire, as well as monitoring areas of the home like crawl spaces, attics, and basements that could also be a risk.

The program went into effect in 2021 in Eastern Washington. So far, 4,091 people have signed up for it.

Franz said this program could be what helps save not only you, but your neighbors.

"Taking significant steps to create that defensible space around their home, so that if embers are flying from flames, they don’t land on their land, they don’t harm their house, and they don’t then spread to their neighbors house," she said.

If you live in western Washington, but not in Mason, Thurston, or Pierce County, you can still go to the Wildfire Ready Neighbors website for information on how to keep your home and family safe.