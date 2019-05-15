SEATTLE -- The Pacific Northwest usually has some of the best air quality in the country, but right now, it's rated as one of the worst regions in the world.But it hasn't stopped people from trying to take in all of the sights, even if they're taking in smoke with it.The haze has blanketed the Northwest for the better part of two weeks."Something nasty, never seen it before," said Max King, who has lived in Seattle for more than a decade.At Green Lake, the quality is not keeping healthy people from hanging outdoors."I gotta move somehow so I just come out, get the exercise in and see how I feel," said Colleen Hadley, fresh off an hour of stand-up paddle boarding across the lake with her son.Even though some people are feeling the symptoms, they aren't letting it stop them."I could tell that the air was a little bad," said Jonathan Lang, who works at the Green Lake Boathouse. "My eyes were getting a little watery."

August 20, 2018