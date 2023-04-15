Cruise season kicks off in Seattle, 1.4 million passengers expected to set sail in 2023

Saturday launches the start of the 2023 cruise season in the Emerald City.

The first cruise ship docked at Pier 66 was with Norwegian Cruise Line. The Norwegian Bliss is one of many big ships docking at the Port of Seattle this season.

According to the port, it's expecting almost 300 sailings from now through the end of October. That's more than 700,000 passengers to Alaska and back.

Visit Seattle said the cruise industry employs 5,500 locals and supports $900 million in economic activity. It adds, each home port cruise ship brings in $4 million to the local economy. Visit Seattle said the major visitor spots, like the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, see major boosts from cruise visitors.

"Seattle is one of the amazing cities in the country with amazing local businesses from big ones to small ones, and every single business owner that I know - when you invest in our businesses, we invest back in our community," said Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky in Seattle.

The Norwegian Bliss sailing out of Pier 66 Saturday night holds more than 4,000 people. The port estimates 111 sailings will connect at Terminal 91 this year, which is nearly double the connection rate of last year.

The first few cruise ships sailing out of Seattle this season are from Norwegian Cruise Line. Princess Cruises arrives next week, then Holland America Cruise ships shortly after.