The Space Needle will be repainted 'Astronaut White' in May

The Seattle Space Needle will be ditching its retro ‘Galaxy Orange’ paint job, and returning to ‘Astronaut White’ in May.

According to a Thursday press release, the Space Needle will be wrapping up its 60th anniversary celebration sometime in May. An official date has not yet been announced.

Last year, Seattle's 605-foot-tall icon was painted Galaxy Orange, the original roof color from the 1962 World's Fair.

In April 2022, the Space Needle held a contest and selected 60 people to help put the finishing touches on the orange paint job. This year, the people to harness in and paint the first strokes of Astronaut White will be the top fundraisers for the annual ‘Base 2 Space’ charity stair climb.

This year's Base 2 Space stair climb will return on Oct. 1, and registration opens on April 21. More details will be released soon on their website.

Last year, nearly 2,000 people scaled the Space Needle's 832 steps, and raised $500,000 for life-saving research for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

