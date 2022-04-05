Cruise industry increases Alaska tours through Seattle

The 2022 cruise season in Seattle is just kicking off. This year, more than a million passengers are expected pass through our region, and more cruise ships are scheduled to sail to Alaska by way of Seattle.

Industry leaders believe thousands of jobs and nearly one billion dollars in economic impact are at stake. The start for most cruises towards Alaska mostly begin from Seattle’s Elliott Bay.

"Seattle is vital," said Tyler Hickman, Icy Strait Point vice president.

Port of Seattle says cruise ships will make nearly 300 calls into Seattle this season, while 14 vessels call Puget Sound their home port.

More than 5,000 jobs are created both locally and regionally thanks to the cruise industry. But, also hoping for economic recovery are communities in Alaska.

Icy Strait Point is just one Alaskan destination from Seattle. The nearby small town of Hoonah is also counting on recovery.

"We continue to build and make Icy Strait Point better and better," said Hickman.

As the only privately-owned Alaskan cruise destination, Icy Strait Point offers tourists a chance to see untamed wilderness from their porthole.

Icy Strait Point spent the past year expanding including a new mountain gondola.

Cruise lines are eager to set sail into Alaska this season. Passengers can also catch deals as operators seek to rebound from two years of Covid struggles.

For those sailing to Icy Strait Point, the promise of Alaskan wilderness awaits.

"The expansion of Seattle is only good for Alaska," Hickman said.

