Crash involving WSDOT incident response truck reminder for drivers to 'move over' for emergency vehicles

Drivers experienced delays on I-405 northbound in Bothell on Wednesday morning after a driver hit a Washington State Department of Transportation Incident Response Team (IRT) vehicle, causing miles-long backups.

Thankfully, the IRT driver and the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash were not seriously injured.

However, the incident is a reminder to drive sober and move over for emergency vehicles or roadwork crews.

According to WSDOT, this is not the first time this particular IRT worker has been injured in a work zone crash. This time around, he was responding to a previous collision when he was hit by a van.

According to Washington State Patrol, the woman who caused the crash ran through cones placed to close a lane for a previous crash and hit the truck.

WSP said the driver is under investigation for suspected impairment.

"[He was] just doing his job trying to help people stay safe on the highway. Not sure how else to say it. If you're going to operate a vehicle, be sober, be alert, be focused," WSDOT tweeted.

It's the law to move over, or slow down if you can't, on Washington roads when there is an emergency vehicle or construction vehicle pulled over on the shoulder or in a lane.

Photo from Washington State Patrol

The original Move Over Law was passed in 2007 in an effort to protect emergency workers who were stopped on the highways conducting their business, according to WSP. Since 2007, the number of collisions involving emergency vehicles and workers has increased instead of decreasing, WSP reported.

In 2010, legislation was submitted and passed to amend the old law to include an "Emergency Zone," which is a space of at least 200 feet behind emergency or construction vehicles stopped on the roadway.

If a driver is stopped by law enforcement for violating the Emergency Zone Law, the driver could get a ticket or fine, or could even be charged with reckless endangerment. If convicted of reckless endangerment, the driver could have their license suspended for 90 days.

Read more on the Washington Move Over Law here.

