Community honors employee killed in Tacoma pot shop robbery

A memorial stands outside the doors of World of Weed in Tacoma honoring the life of an employee killed during an armed robbery that happened this past weekend.

Tacoma Police say someone shot and killed an employee at the World of Weed on the 3200 block of Portland Avenue East Saturday around 10 p.m.

The business remained closed on Monday, yet dozens of people still came out to honor the life of the young man who was killed.

"For such losers to come in and do this to good people is a disgrace. It’s got to be stopped. It does. The law needs to change,’ said Kathy Elmore.

Elmore says she drove from Federal Way down to Tacoma to go to this specific shop because the staff always made her feel safe.

Pictures and flowers now surround the entrance to the business, and a sign hanging from the door says, "Remember His Name- Jordan Brown."

Throughout the day, people continued to stop by at the shop.

"I would never think someone would come in here and take somebody’s life,’ said Krissi Klingler.

Klingler used to work at World of Weed. She says she still would come by weekly to the shop. She told FOX 13 News whenever she would interact with Jordan, he would always have a smile on his face.

"This world needs to change, and people really need to just think smarter and not be so angry, and just quick to take somebody’s life, because he mattered," she said.

Tacoma Police tell FOX 13 News there are no updates in the case, and no suspect information has been released.

