Bodycam video released of pot shop robbery suspect shot, killed by police

The Seattle Police Department released bodycam video from this week’s deadly shooting of a pot shop robbery suspect.

On March 16, police said three suspects held a marijuana shop on Factoria Boulevard Southeast and Southeast 40th Lane at gunpoint and fled. The suspects took cash and products from the store.

Officers chased the suspects through Renton into South Seattle.

"Any decision to pursue a suspect is highly scrutinized, and we balance the threat posed by the suspects with the risk the pursuit poses to the community," explained Chief Wendell Shirley. "In this case, these suspects were armed and extremely dangerous, and we needed to get them into custody to prevent further harm."

Police arrested two of the suspects and a third ran and hid in a nearby shed.

According to police, the suspect fired at officers, and they returned fire. The suspect was hit and died at the scene.

You can watch the bodycam video, which was released to the public on Friday, in the link below or here:

Police also identified the officers who were involved.

"The officers who fired their weapons in this incident are Noah Zech and Carl Anderson. Zech has been with the department since 2005. Anderson has been with the department since 2001. They have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy," they said in a release.

The Seattle Police Department’s force investigation unit continues to investigate the shooting and the Bellevue Police Department will continue to investigate the robbery at the dispensary.

