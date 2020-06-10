Despite public safety concerns, elected leaders poised to make drastic cuts to Seattle Police
Seattle police are facing the largest cut of any city department this year from the general fund.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Seattle's 'CHOP' zone, police say
SEATTLE— One person was killed and another critically injured after a shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill protest zone early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Seattle Police Department employee charged in I-5 road rage shooting case
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A Seattle Police Department employee was charged Thursday in connection with a road rage shooting that happened last weekend on I-5 South in Federal Way.
Inside the CHOP: A resident of Seattle's protest zone says she feels like a hostage in her neighborhood
SEATTLE -- While the movement in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone continues to take shape, some people whose homes and apartments are located inside the CHOP say they feel like hostages in their own neighborhood.
King County's largest labor council expels Seattle police union
SEATTLE – A local labor council that represents 150 unions and 100,000 workers in King County has ousted the Seattle police union from its group.
The Divide: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on East Precinct, birth of 'CHAZ'
This week on “The Divide”: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan joins the show to discuss the city's decision to pull officers out of the East Precinct and allow protesters to take over six blocks of Capitol Hill.
Trader Joe's says it will reopen Seattle location near 'CHOP' zone after remodel
A Trader Joe's near the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone in Seattle that closed "indefinitely" last week now has a reopening date, although a group of employees says they won't be satisfied "until corporate is transparent and agrees to hear us in full."
Is the 'CHOP' here to stay? City adds concrete barriers to Seattle's occupied protest zone
SEATTLE -- The occupied protest zone in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood known as the CHOP is getting some extra safety measures from the city.
Seattle Police Department employee arrested for road rage shooting on I-5
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A Seattle Police Department employee was arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that happened on I-5 South in Federal Way Saturday afternoon.
Capitol Hill business owner says police were a no-show during burglary in progress
SEATTLE – Business owners and residents in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood are questioning public safety since protesters have taken over several blocks around the abandoned East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park.
Seattle City Council bans chokeholds, police use of crowd control weapons
The Seattle City Council has voted unanimously to ban police from using tear gas, pepper spray and several other crowd control devices.
'CHAZ' protest zone renamed 'CHOP' as Seattle leaders promise change
SEATTLE -- The 6-9 block area of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood currently occupied by protesters has been renamed from CHAZ - the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone - to CHOP - the Capitol Hill Organized (or Occupied) Protest.
Black clergy members say they support Seattle Police Chief in leading police reform
SEATTLE – Black clergy members gathered at Goodwill Baptist Church on Sunday to support Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.
Q&A: What’s next for Seattle protesters’ ‘autonomous zone’?
For nearly a week, people opposing police brutality and racial injustice have turned a Seattle neighborhood into ground zero for their protests, creating a carnival-like atmosphere with speakers and drum circles near a largely abandoned police station.
A look inside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone
Days after Seattle Police abandoned its East Precinct, thousands are filling the streets in what is being called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.
Tacoma woman accused of setting 5 Seattle police cars on fire
Police arrested a Tacoma woman accused of setting five Seattle police cars on fire during riots May 30 in downtown Seattle.
Seattle Public Schools suspends partnership with Seattle police for one year
SEATTLE -- Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau made the announcement on Tuesday to suspend the district-wide partnership with the Seattle Police Department for one year.
Chief orders Seattle police officers to turn on body cams during protests
The Seattle Police Department announced Wednesday that officers will be required to turn on body cameras during protests.
Seattle police seek to resume East Precinct staffing
While some streets in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood remain closed by the city, on Wednesday Seattle Police announced it wants to put officers back to work inside the east precinct the department boarded up earlier this week.