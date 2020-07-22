Childcare becomes increasingly needed for working parents as schools resume remote learning

As a result of the pandemic, there was no audience in the crowd for the Crestwood Elementry School talent show, but Kellen Hopkins' online performance still shined.

“If he knew the internal struggles I am feeling for him right now he would be devastated,” said Kyrin Hall, Hopkins' mother.

Hall is a single mom in Covington area and works full-time.

“In my parenting plan, he is with me except for Wednesdays,” Hall said.

Their livelihood and so many other families depend on schools. But Hall is now at a loss on what to do for childcare following the announcement from the Kent School District that school will be remote learning this fall.

“I think the announcement shot me in the foot to tell you the truth, it gave me a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, a lot of tears, the situation breaks my heart to see the kids and the teachers have to make the decision too,” Hall said.

Advertisement

Affordable childcare is hard to come by. Hall’s options would be to ask her 78 -year-old mother to move in to help or take a leave from work.

She doesn’t want to do either of those things.

“I would love them to keep some of the outdoor camps open during the fall,” Hall said.

She said it it's crucial for school districts and the state to come up with safety nets and solutions for working parents.

So far, Hall is grateful to her employer for the flexibility they have shown her, but she knows many are not in that situation.

“The employer does have bills to pay as well everyone has to work together to figure out a way so we can come out of this where we aren’t drowning so we can still swim,” Hall said.

She may have broken down in the interview with Q13 FOX on Wednesday, but the mom keeps a strong façade in front of her son.

“I’m sad most of all that kids are missing out, you know, it’s horrible, it’s horrible. People need to be kind,” Hall said.