Bellevue superintendent says they cannot agree to demands to wait for vaccines to expand in person learning

BELLEVUE - Bellevue teachers are among the first in any district, taking a stance on the vaccine, to say they will not come back inside a classroom until all of their educators are immunized.

The Bellevue Education Association held an emergency meeting Tuesday voting on the matter.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran telling Q13 News he cannot operate with that request.

"It’s a long ways off, I know that announcement was made this week, the distribution sites are inundated right now," Duran said.

Duran says he is disappointed with the union breaking their agreement to bring back 770 second graders on Thursday. He says they’ve been in talks with the union for months.

But as far as Duran is concerned, the reopening plan is moving forward. The superintendent says second graders will be welcomed as planned on Thursday. They will be followed by first graders and kindergarteners in the coming weeks. He says substitute teachers and other certified staff will fill in the gap.

"At this time we believe we have a really strong coverage plan in place again we are not only using substitute teachers but utilizing certified staff," Duran said.

Advertisement

Students will see sanitation stations, plexi glass, social distanced desks and spaces.

"We have numerous safety and risk mitigation safety in place," Duran said.

Duran says they have been serving 800 students in person since September, many of them special education students. He says there has been zero transmission at their schools.

The latest survey says 66% of Bellevue parents support in person learning so it’s no surprise that many parents are voicing frustration over the tense situation.

"I don’t know where this idea came that they should have the vaccine which is ridiculous no other employment does this," Bellevue mom Julie Kennedy said.

The top educational leader in our state Chris Reykdal pushed for recent changes to the state’s vaccine guidelines. The state is now allowing all educators to get vaccinated sooner and at the same time, although it is unclear when that will happen.

Reykdal says getting 142,000 people in the educational field will be important not only for public health but getting the economy going again.

Reykdal cannot comment on Bellevue’s labor dispute but when it comes vaccines and schools he has a clear message.

"You don’t need the vaccine to safely open schools," Reykdal said.

Reykdal says when it comes to young kids, schools have proven they can reopen safely for teachers and students.

"Washington State followed science, the science tells us we can open safely and so I understand we are headline driven and very emotional," Reykdal said.

The Superintendent of Public Instruction is collecting data to see how many districts are expanding in person learning at the moment.

"When they do it well, it’s just virtually no transmission we have test sites across the state," Reykdal said.

"With the complexity of the issue I would say there is always the question of what data are you looking at," Bellevue Education Association President Allison Snow said.

Snow says due to community spread right now and safety concerns, an overwhelming majority of teachers don’t feel safe going back until a vaccine.

Tuesday night teachers also voted to stop live remote instruction for the rest of the week if the district did not comply with their terms by Wednesday. The union saying teachers would only provide asynchronous independent lessons for the week.

"In the middle of this online mess taking away even more instruction, it’s very disappointing," Kennedy said.

Q13 News pressed Snow on why they decided to also hold back remote learning as a part of their negotiations.

"It’s a valid question, the best answer I can give is that I think our educators feel we are at a point we have to make a stand," Snow said.

Snow says she hopes the issue will be resolved. But if an agreement does not happen by Friday they will hold another emergency meeting to decide what to do.

"I understand their concerns too I just wish they would actually look at the statistics and the true facts that it can be done safely," Kennedy said.