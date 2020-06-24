Higher ed institutions prepare for in-person instruction

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced recommendations for public and private colleges and universities, who can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus.

New law allows students to receive medical marijuana on school campuses in Washington

A new Washington law has school districts across the state coming up with new marijuana measures. The law requires school districts to allow students with prescriptions to receive medical marijuana on campus from a parent. The Mukilteo School District is one of the first in the state to create and implement a policy regarding medical marijuana for students after the new law went into effect in July. So how does their policy work? The Mukilteo School District tells us parents have to put in a request with their students school administration and then prove that their child is a medical marijuana patient. As part of the new state law, smoking or inhaling marijuana is not allowed. However, parents will be able to come to the school and give their students medical marijuana products in a discreet location. The school district will not handle or store the marijuana medication at any point. Mukilteo School District officials say their goal is to make sure their students medical needs are met in a safe way for everyone.

South Kitsap works to heal wounds over fractious school bond battle

With 2,600 students, South Kitsap High School is the largest in the state. The size of the school -- once a source of pride for this growing community -- has become somewhat of a burden. Some say its taken a toll on the morale of the community, but some former students have launched a campaign to turn that around. We werent passing school bonds," says Port Orchard resident Eric Worden. The energy level is getting kind of down. The latest defeat is a proposed $184 million bond to build a second high school, which failed to get the required 60% of the vote last November. Worden says the rift over the second high school has taken a toll on the morale of the community.

Seattle teachers agree to tentative deal with district

The union says that among other things, the contract will support competitive pay for teachers, pay for new staff like nurses and counselors, and help historically underfunded schools in poorer districts get better support.