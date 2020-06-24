More than 3 dozen UW students living in Greek houses test positive for Covid-19
More than three dozen UW students living in fraternity houses near campus have tested positive for Covid-19.
Parents, students question value of college experience during COVID-19 pandemic
SEATTLE -- 'Want a good-paying job? Then go to college.' That's what so many of us have been told growing up.
Seattle and Edmonds school districts vote out officers from schools
The Edmonds School District and Seattle Public Schools announced they will remove law enforcement from schools.
Higher ed institutions prepare for in-person instruction
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced recommendations for public and private colleges and universities, who can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus.
New law allows students to receive medical marijuana on school campuses in Washington
A new Washington law has school districts across the state coming up with new marijuana measures. The law requires school districts to allow students with prescriptions to receive medical marijuana on campus from a parent. The Mukilteo School District is one of the first in the state to create and implement a policy regarding medical marijuana for students after the new law went into effect in July. So how does their policy work? The Mukilteo School District tells us parents have to put in a request with their students school administration and then prove that their child is a medical marijuana patient. As part of the new state law, smoking or inhaling marijuana is not allowed. However, parents will be able to come to the school and give their students medical marijuana products in a discreet location. The school district will not handle or store the marijuana medication at any point. Mukilteo School District officials say their goal is to make sure their students medical needs are met in a safe way for everyone.
Bill would ditch tax on feminine hygiene products in Washington
Inspirational Workshops: Students learn racial equality through leadership
Chris Korsmo of the League of Education Voters reacts to the strike agreement
Chris Korsmo of the League of Education Voters reacts to the strike agreement. Q13 FOX News.
PEMCO Insurance leads local school supplies drive for homeless students
Allison Leep, the company's social impact manager, sat down with us to talk about how the community can help.
Things to know about measles as the new school year begins
Marni Hughes sits down with a health expert with tips for parents about what they should know about measles.
Fighting fire with fire: Can science save us from megafires?
The U.S. Forest Service Fire Lab in Missoula, Montana, is illuminating the secrets behind this natural phenomenon, lighting fires to smoke out the unknown.
South Kitsap works to heal wounds over fractious school bond battle
With 2,600 students, South Kitsap High School is the largest in the state. The size of the school -- once a source of pride for this growing community -- has become somewhat of a burden. Some say its taken a toll on the morale of the community, but some former students have launched a campaign to turn that around. We werent passing school bonds," says Port Orchard resident Eric Worden. The energy level is getting kind of down. The latest defeat is a proposed $184 million bond to build a second high school, which failed to get the required 60% of the vote last November. Worden says the rift over the second high school has taken a toll on the morale of the community.
SNAP cuts will cut off free school lunch for some kids
More than 3 million Americans are at risk of losing food stamps under a Trump administration proposal.
Tukwila teachers ready to strike if compromise on higher pay isn't met
TEA president, Brian Siegal, said teachers would strike, Friday, if both parties did not reach an agreement by Wednesday night.
Elbow room needed: Overcrowding still a problem in Everett classrooms
Everetts newest school superintendent, Ian Saltzman, is on tour right now, going school to school to meet with his new community.
Washington schools not giving students enough time to eat lunch, report finds
An auditor visited 31 elementary schools across Washington and found nearly all of them are giving students less than 20 minutes to eat.
Students facing environmental hardships could get a boost getting into college
Q13 News spoke with College Wise, a private company that counsels high school students through the admission process.
Bernie Sanders' College for All Act would relieve $1.6 trillion of student loan
Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to stake out uncharted territory in the Democratic presidential primary, offering up a plan to completely eliminate the student loan debt of every American.
Tukwila teachers vote to authorize strike amid contract dispute
Teachers in Tukwila voted to authorize a strike beginning later this week if they can't come to a contract agreement with the school district.
Seattle teachers agree to tentative deal with district
The union says that among other things, the contract will support competitive pay for teachers, pay for new staff like nurses and counselors, and help historically underfunded schools in poorer districts get better support.