Bellevue school board votes to consolidate 2 elementary schools due to low enrollment

The Bellevue School Board has voted to consolidate two elementary schools, which is a modified recommendation in respect to the district's earlier plans of consolidation.

Three board members voted yes and two abstained.

Earlier this year, the district proposed consolidating three elementary schools to save costs due to low enrollment.

"In October 2022 it became clear that enrollment would not go back to pre-pandemic levels, as a result of lower birth rates, higher housing costs, more educational options for families including private schools, lower immigration levels, and families moving to more affordable areas. The impact of the drop in enrollment will hit the district’s financial position in the 2023-2024 school year. The magnitude of the situation serves as the rationale behind consolidation considerations," interim superintendent Dr. Art Jarvis wrote on the district's website on March 8.

As of October 2022, eight of Bellevue’s 18 elementary schools had less than 400 students, the school board reported. The forecasted enrollment for the 2023-24 school year would result in 10 of Bellevue’s 18 elementary schools having fewer than 400 students, according to the district.

The district said if it consolidated schools, only three of the 18 elementary schools would have fewer than 400 students.

The initial recommendation had Wilburton (midwest area), Ardmore (northside) and Eastgate (southeast area) Elementary schools as the buildings that would close and consolidate with other nearby schools.

After public pushback, Jarvis revised the consolidation plan to include two schools, not three like initially planned.

The changes are:

Not to consolidate Ardmore and add the Arabic Heritage Language program and work with staff to "develop and implement innovative approaches at the school to attract and retain additional enrollment."

Wilburton would be consolidated with Clyde Hill and Enatai Elementary schools.

Eastgate would consolidate with Spiritridge Elementary, and the Advanced Learning Services would be moved from Spiritridge to Woodridge Elementary.

According to The Seattle Times, Ardmore is a Title I school, which means it receives federal funding because it serves a higher percentage of low-income families. Nearly 40% of students don't speak English as a first language, and the proposal for the consolidation confused the school's parents, according to The Seattle Times.

The board said in February that their options were to consolidate the schools to get classes and enrollment to the right size, or they could start a contracting process where every year, services are taken away from kids that would impact the learning process.

The district told FOX 13 in February that there won't be any staff layoffs because the schools will consolidate.

Additional cuts in spending and administrative costs will be put in place to fully address the budget shortfall, the district said after the vote.

The consolidations would happen for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.