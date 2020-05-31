Bellevue Police make 23 arrests, recover items stolen during May looting
Bellevue Police announced on Tuesday that they have made 23 arrests in connection to looting that took place on May 31st. Much of the looting took place at Bellevue Square that afternoon and evening.
Dozens of Washington cities hold silent marches, work strikes Friday in support of Black Lives Matter
SEATTLE -- Black Lives Matter organizers held dozens of silent marches in Washington cities on Friday, as well as work strikes and other measures to honor the lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice.
Peaceful protests in Seattle as widespread looting happens in Bellevue, Tukwila, Renton
Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle was closed Sunday afternoon because of George Floyd protest activity, the second day in arrow the main north-south freeway on the West Coast was shut down, and there was also widespread looting in Bellevue, Washington.
Two dead, one hurt after domestic disturbance, police say
UPDATE: Police say the victims' son is in custody, and he's the man in his 30s who was seriously hurt at the scene.
National Guard arrives in Bellevue, looting cleanup begins across King County
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Dozens of National Guard troops arrived in Bellevue Monday morning and marched toward Bellevue Square mall, where looters ransacked stores and stole countless items a day before.Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson declared a civil emergency for the city Sunday afternoon after "known gang members" interrupted peaceful demonstrations and assaulted police officers and bystanders before the widespread looting began.
Small Business Sunday: A Bellevue salon's COVID-19 makeover puts customer safety first
A Bellevue hair salon has undergone a major makeover during the coronavirus closure - making changes it hopes will keep customers safe and healthy.