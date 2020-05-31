National Guard arrives in Bellevue, looting cleanup begins across King County

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Dozens of National Guard troops arrived in Bellevue Monday morning and marched toward Bellevue Square mall, where looters ransacked stores and stole countless items a day before.Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson declared a civil emergency for the city Sunday afternoon after "known gang members" interrupted peaceful demonstrations and assaulted police officers and bystanders before the widespread looting began.