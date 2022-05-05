ATM machine, cash register stolen during burglary in South Seattle

article

Seattle police are investigating after a South Seattle store was damaged, and an ATM machine and cash register were stolen on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at a store in the 6200 block of Rainier Avenue South before 4:30 a.m.

When the officers arrived at the location, they saw the front entrance of the store was gone, the metal gate protecting the store was damaged and on the ground.

Due to the damage to the front entrance, officers called the Seattle Fire Department to verify it was secure.

According to a police report, the ATM machine was missing and damaged along with the cash register. Items in the store were scattered and displays were damaged, investigators said.

The owner told police he wasn’t at the store during the time of the incident but his employee told him about it. He also said he noticed the cash register and ATM machine were missing.

The employee, who lived near the store, arrived at the scene and said while she was getting ready to head to the gym, she heard a loud sound at about 4:15 a.m. and called the police.

She saw a large white truck outside the store but couldn’t see much. She was able to hear two male voices.

According to a police report, the owner said the machine had about $1,500 inside but could hold up to $10,000. He did not say how much money was in the cash register.