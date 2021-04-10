Arnies in Mukilteo hopeful as Seattle Restaurant Week expands outside the city

Seattle Restaurant Week will not only lasts longer than a week this year but will expand outside the city.

Restaurants in both Pierce and Snohomish County are participating this year, including Arnies in Mukilteo. It has been a community staple for 40 years and like many other restaurants has struggled over the last year because of the pandemic.

Rob Davis is a partner with Arnies and says they are excited for the opportunity and hopeful for the buzz the month-long event might create for their establishments. He said the restaurant continues to work really hard at hospitality.

"It’s just such a nice opportunity to get out there and showcase our food and also offer a really great deal to people… It’s beyond business and it’s beyond making money, it’s that personal thing that you know we like you and you like us and we all feel good about it," said Davis.

Arnies has several dishes on the offerings list, and a lot of them are popular menu items! Participating restaurants are all offering special menus with feature lunch specials as well as $35 and $50 options.

Advertisement

Arnies has a location in Edmonds as well where you can walk-in or make a reservation online. They also have a sister restaurant in Seattle called The Coho Cafe.

More than 200 restaurants are taking part this year. Seattle Restaurant Week runs until April 30th.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram