Airplane in Kabul evacuation video appears to be from JBLM

A video seen by millions, showing dozens, if not hundreds of people running alongside a C-17 taking off from Kabul in Afghanistan has connections to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

In the video, you can see the side of the plan is marked with 62ND AW, AND 446 AW. These two airlift wings are associated with Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

On McChord’s website, it states the mission of the 62nd Airlift Wing is to execute global airlift, prepare for Joint and Coalition Multi-Domain Operations in near-peer contested environments, and continually ensure Force Development.

The 446th Airlift Wing, also known as the Rainier Wing, serves alongside the active-duty 62nd.

According to reports, hundreds of people were evacuated from the airport.

Q13 News spoke to a former member of both the 62nd and 446th Airlift Wing about seeing the video.

"It doesn’t matter where the aircraft comes from, which base it comes from. I just get a sense of pride because those are my brothers and sisters in arms, and, you know, they are doing the job they were trained for," said Aubrey Robertson an Air force Veteran who was stationed at JBLM.

The dramatic video captured in Kabul shows several people hanging onto the C-17 as it takes off. Video also shows people falling from the plane.

Reports say seven people died.

