25 more arrested overnight near former CHOP zone after clashes with police

Police say they arrested 25 more people overnight near the former occupied protest zone in Capitol Hill after protesters clashed with officers again and refused to leave the area.

That's in addition to the nearly three dozen people who were arrested Wednesday morning when police moved in and dismantled the CHOP, which had been the center of controversy and violence for more than three weeks.

Police say they used blast balls and pepper spray Wednesday night after protesters in the crowd started throwing bottles at officers.

Protesters had been occupying several blocks surrounding the SPD's East Precinct building for three weeks before they were forced to leave Wednesday. SPD abandoned the precinct June 8, allowing the CHOP (Capitol Hill Occupid Protest) to move in.

The site grew increasingly violent, with two teens shot and killed and three other people shot and wounded. There was also an uptick in reported assaults, as police would not enter the zone unless it was a life-threatening emergency.

Police returned to East Precinct building Wednesday morning.

Mayor Jenny Durkan's executive order calling for the end of the CHOP is still in effect for the next nine days. Police say they will remain stationed in the area near the East Precinct and continue to arrest people who don't comply with orders to leave.