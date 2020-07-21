25 million masks to be distributed as COVID-19 transmission rates rise in south King County

King County hosted one of many public facemask distribution events in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Officials handed out the masks during a drive-thru at the Federal Way Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

“It’s a novel virus. We’re learning more and more everyday about how transmission occurs and how we can keep each other safe and slow the spread so that we can get back some form of normalcy in our lives,” said Calli Knight, deputy director of external relations in the King County Executive’s Office.

Drivers lined up their cars in the parking lot and overflowing into the street as they waited for their masks.

“I think it’s just a responsible thing to do if you really care about your other citizens, your neighbors,” said Gerardo Bolong, who picked up masks for his family. “It’s very important for us as a whole community to keep it safe for everybody. So, I truly believe in having the masks and social distancing and have all of those measures. But, I really care about the community trying to make it safe.”

“If we all work together and treat each other the way we want to be treated we can work together and stop this right here in the source right now,” said Tony Watters, who also picked up masks for his family.

King County gave out approximately 10,000 masks during Tuesday’s event. The county has 5 million cloth masks and 20 million disposable masks available.

Officials are giving two masks to each person in every household in the county.

“People don’t have the extra $10-$20 to access the pack of masks. This is a way for us to be able to alleviate some of that pressure on our residents,” said Knight.

The initiative launched in south King County where health officials said coronavirus transmission rates are higher in area. Specifically in Federal Way, Public Health of Seattle & King County said the rate of positive cases in the city (888.2 per 100,000 residents) is higher than the overall King County rate (599.2 per 100,000) as of July 21st.

Mayor Jim Ferrell said the summer weather is a factor in the recent spike.

“Those innocuous, small gatherings are really super spreaders. So, we need to come together and realize that it’s going to take a little bit of pain up front,” said Ferrell. We’ve got to make sure that we stop the spread of infection so we can open our schools and open up our businesses more. The masks are a critical part of that.”

“Were too anxious to reopen. Plus there are people that aren’t very responsible because they just keep thinking about themselves,” said Bolong, who is also a Federal Way resident.

Ferrell said the city is in close contact with county health officials to address the pandemic in the community.

“We also put together a couple of task forces in regard to health care, business leaders and making sure that that communication is there. We’re in constant communication with our healthcare providers about any sort of PPE that they need or resources that they need,” said Ferrell.

King County will host more mask distribution events throughout the area. A list of dates and locations is available on the county’s website.