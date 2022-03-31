2 suspects in deadly Bellevue pot shop robbery scheduled to appear in court

The two suspects in a deadly Bellevue pot shop robbery from earlier this month are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

On March 16, police said three suspects held a marijuana shop on Factoria Boulevard Southeast and Southeast 40th Lane at gunpoint and fled.

After a chase, two of the suspects, 20-year-old Anthony Santiago Barajas-Robledo, and 19-year-old Rex Eckman, were arrested.

Police said the third suspect, 19-year-old Marico Martinez-Yanez, fired a gun at officers and was shot and killed in a gunfire exchange with SWAT officers.

Barajas-Robledo and Eckman were both charged with first-degree robbery.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office said Eckman faces the felony charge of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. Barajas-Robledo faces the additional felony charge of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Barajas-Robledo remains in jail on $500,000 bail, and a $00,000 bail was set for Eckman and court officials said he is out of custody.

Arraignments were set to start at 9 a.m. Thursday at the MRJC in Kent.

Court officials told FOX 13 that Barajas-Robledo was mistakenly sent to the Seattle courthouse and won't be arraigned on Thursday.

