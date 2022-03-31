Expand / Collapse search

2 suspects in deadly Bellevue pot shop robbery scheduled to appear in court

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bellevue
FOX 13 Seattle

The suspects in the deadly Bellevue pot shop robbery are scheduled to appear in court.

KENT, Wash. - The two suspects in a deadly Bellevue pot shop robbery from earlier this month are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. 

On March 16, police said three suspects held a marijuana shop on Factoria Boulevard Southeast and Southeast 40th Lane at gunpoint and fled. 

After a chase, two of the suspects, 20-year-old Anthony Santiago Barajas-Robledo, and 19-year-old Rex Eckman, were arrested.

Police said the third suspect, 19-year-old Marico Martinez-Yanez, fired a gun at officers and was shot and killed in a gunfire exchange with SWAT officers.

Barajas-Robledo and Eckman were both charged with first-degree robbery. 

The King County Prosecutor’s Office said Eckman faces the felony charge of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. Barajas-Robledo faces the additional felony charge of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Barajas-Robledo remains in jail on $500,000 bail, and a $00,000 bail was set for Eckman and court officials said he is out of custody. 

Arraignments were set to start at 9 a.m. Thursday at the MRJC in Kent. 

Court officials told FOX 13 that Barajas-Robledo was mistakenly sent to the Seattle courthouse and won't be arraigned on Thursday. 

