1,655 gallons of sewage spills into Puget Sound after century-old mainline collapses at Alki Beach

Crews are repairing a century-old mainline that collapsed and caused about 1,655 gallons of raw sewage to spill into the Puget Sound. Seattle Public Utilities responded to the overflow at Alki Beach around noon on Tuesday and was able to stop the spill at about 6:00 that night.

"That’s alarming," said Valerie Gilbert who lives near Alki Beach. "It’s a shame that it happened at all."

The pipe that broke is located at the intersection of Alki Avenue SW and Bonair Drive SW in West Seattle. SPU said the mainline that collapsed is nearly 100-years-old. Some people who live near the beach said they are starting to question the integrity of infrastructure in the area.

"I live in West Seattle and it’s like the whole thing is falling apart, right?" laughed Pam who lives in West Seattle. "A friend of mine was on the bridge 20 minutes before they closed it."

Public Health - Seattle & King County is testing the bacteria levels of the water. The health department closed a portion of the beach near Bonair Drive SW until the water is determined safe to recreate in again. Signs are posted along the shore alerting people of the closure and not to go into the water.

Contact with fecal-contaminated water can cause serious illnesses like gastrointestinal issues, respiratory and skin infections. People who live and work in the area say they’re also concerned about how the contamination will affect wildlife.

"I’m wondering how the seal’s going to do with a sewage leak, that’s not so great," said Pam. "There’s all the water birds out there, I know there’s a nest up here. You know it’s going to affect the fish. There’s already little dead crabs from something."

SPU said there is no estimated time when the section of the beach will reopen, further explaining that will be determined by the health department when test results are safe. For those experiencing flooding or sewer backups, officials are encouraging them to call the SPU 24/7 Response Center at 206-386-1800.

More information about SPU’s Spill Response Program is available online.

