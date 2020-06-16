Human remains washed up near Alki Beach ID'd as 27-year-old man, 36-year-old woman
Detectives say they don't believe the remains are tied to any open investigations in the Puget Sound region.
West Seattle low bridge opens to overnight traffic
Drivers may now cross the lower West Seattle swing bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while the city considers opening the two-lane span to additional users.
Federal grant to help build new West Seattle to I-5 connection
SEATTLE -- The federal government is stepping in to give WSDOT $73.6 million in new grant money to fix congestion and highway infrastructure issues across Puget Sound.