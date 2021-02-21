Expand / Collapse search

Snoqualmie, Stevens Passes closed at 6 p.m. due to high avalanche danger

By Q13 News Staff
Avalanche danger in Cascades

An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the Cascades until 6pm today due to heavy snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Both US-2 at Stevens Pass and I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday due to "very high avalanche danger."

The Washington State Department of Transportation asks drivers to be off the pass by 6 p.m. and to expect slow-moving traffic.

White Pass is currently being evaluated for closure.

Earlier in the day, westbound I-90 at the Snoqualmie summit was closed for avalanche control work. 

WSDOT will asses pass conditions on Monday morning. 

An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the Cascades until 6 p.m. due to heavy snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures. Expect very dangerous avalanche conditions, even for low elevations which include Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes.

