Snoqualmie, Stevens Passes closed at 6 p.m. due to high avalanche danger

Both US-2 at Stevens Pass and I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday due to "very high avalanche danger."

The Washington State Department of Transportation asks drivers to be off the pass by 6 p.m. and to expect slow-moving traffic.

White Pass is currently being evaluated for closure.

Earlier in the day, westbound I-90 at the Snoqualmie summit was closed for avalanche control work.

WSDOT will asses pass conditions on Monday morning.

An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the Cascades until 6 p.m. due to heavy snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures. Expect very dangerous avalanche conditions, even for low elevations which include Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dangerous avalanche conditions, rainy and gusty in the lowlands