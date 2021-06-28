Seattle's hottest day on record; triple-digit heat 3 days in a row breaks another record

This extreme heat is unprecedented. The forecast for Seattle on Monday is 111 degrees. This smashes the all-time record of 104 for SeaTac, which was posted on Sunday.

Here's a map of yesterday's high temps. The all-time record before yesterday was 103 on July 29, 2009.

Monday, we'll be hotter. This is unchartered territory and these forecast highs could be even hotter. Basically, it's a very VERY HOT day! The hottest in history – by a lot!

Sea-Tac hit 100 degrees before noon on Monday. This is the first time on record that we've reached triple-digit temperatures three days in a row.

The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning to tomorrow night at 11 p.m.

Tomorrow, we'll start to cool down. The coast will have morning clouds which could creep into Olympia before backing out by late morning. By the afternoon, we're back to full sunshine and we'll stop out around 90 degrees. This is still very hot. Our normal high is 74. But it'll be about 20 degrees cooler than today.

The rest of the week and into the 4th of July Weekend we'll have that lovely combination of morning clouds with afternoon sun and highs in the 80s. Still above normal, but I'll take it after hitting 111 in Seattle!

It's beyond a Panting Tongue Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Going to the ocean beach is a good idea for our furry friends!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

