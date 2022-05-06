Seattle weather: Wet, chilly forecast for Mother's Day weekend

Keep the rain jacket close by – temperatures stay chilly all weekend, including for Mother's Day. Highs on Mother's Day will only boost to the low to mid 50s. Morning temps will be exceptionally cool, dropping to the low 40s early Sunday.

For Friday, we're forecasting scattered rain. At times, showers could be heavy - creating difficult driving weather. There's also a small chance for thunderstorms, primarily south of Tacoma through the Oregon state line. Highs will be solidly below-average by about ten degrees!

This weekend, spotty showers and stray thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Temps will be so chilly – precipitation could fall in the form of snow for the mountain passes! By late Saturday, 2-3 inches (or more) of snow could accumulate in Stevens Pass with 3-5 inches for White Pass. Between 2-6 inches could stack up over Snoqualmie Pass. Stay tuned because this forecast is super subject to change!

Check out the graphics below to see how the rain could play out today and tomorrow. Keep in mind: driving could be a mess during the downpours.

Highs stay in the 50s all week! Mostly cloudy skies are on tap. Wednesday may be the only day with mostly dry weather.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

