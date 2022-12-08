Scattered showers and mountain snow Thursday

A frontal system is sweeping through Western Washington Thursday, bringing on and off showers to the lowlands and mountain show.

Winds will calm down a bit this afternoon, but scattered showers will remain. There will be a lot of dry times Thursday afternoon as well. Mountain snow will continue to fall, but will be limited to a few inches the rest of the day. There's also a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms on the coast.

After a few showers during the day on Friday, a much stronger system will hit Friday evening. This will bring another round of breezy winds, widespread rain to the lowlands, and mountain snow. We could see about an inch and a half of rain from now through Saturday evening in the lowlands. Snow totals will be in the range of 10 to 15 inches.

Starting Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will settle in over the Pacific Northwest, brining drier and sunnier weather. Temps will be cool through the middle of next week with highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.